Pest Problem? Control Them With These Valuable Tips

Are pests becoming a problem in your home? Are those little critters just driving your crazy? Unwanted pests can bring many problems to your home. Depending on what kind you have, they can also cause sanitary and health problems. Continue reading to learn how to eliminate common pests from your home.

Ask any professional you hire for references. Just because they have an ad in your yellow pages does not mean that they do good business. They only way to be sure that you are going to get your money's worth is to verify that their other customers are satisfied with their work.

Do not expect to get rid of pests by keeping your home clean. It is a myth that you can starve out pests. Many pests can eat things that you would not consider food, like paper or glue. The only way to get rid of pests is to address the problem directly.

If you want to avoid attracting small rodents, bugs and other pests, you want to be careful what you leave sitting around. Make sure that food is put away into containers and stored properly. Also make sure that crumbs are cleaned up and garbage is put away. A lack of attraction will surely keep those pests away.

Do you have a mice problem? Try using mint. Mint plants surrounding your home's foundation helps out greatly. Mice will not want to live near this fragrant plant. Place mint leaves around any known area that is begin overrun by rodents. This can repel these pesky pests, but use fresh mint leaves.

Put your pet's food and water away at night. Pet food is a great meal for most insects and rodents. Having water next to it will only give them something to wet their mouth with. Putting the food and water away will not get rid of the pests, but it will at least reduce where they can get food from.

Avoid using pesticides that you can purchase in a grocery store. These are usually extremely potent to humans, but do little to get rid of the pest problem. They also require a lot of preparation and clean-up. If you choose to use chemicals to rid your home of pests you will likely find more success using a professional.

Remove dead trees and shrubbery. If you let these dead plants just sit around, you are begging for pests to hang out around your home. Instead, be proactive and remove them the minute you can. If it's not a full tree, but simply a few branches, cut them off immediately.

Try sprinkling borax around your home to keep insects out. Borax is a chemical that can dry insects out internally, thus killing them. The great thing is that it is not harmful to humans or pets in small amounts. If you are sick of insects in your home give this trick a try.

If you have an ant problem, boric acid is your solution. Sprinkle some of this outside. Especially around your home where they are getting in. When ants bring some back to the ant hill, the other ants will eat and and they will die. This will also help keep them from entering your home.

Make sure that you spray your house at least once a year. This will serve to eliminate all of the bugs in your area at the current time and prevent new ones from coming in near future. If you do not spray your house, you are making your living space open season for bugs.

While squirrels are cute, they can do a lot of damage if they get into the attic area of a home. Many times they chew through electrical wires, creating a fire hazard. Make sure any areas where cables or electrical wire enter the home is protected so they cannot chew a larger hole and gain access to the interior.

Keep garbage away from your house. You obviously have to throw out your household trash every day, but make sure that you keep the cans as far from your house as you can. Don't forget to cover the trash cans as well. Animals will smell the garbage, and try to get into the house if they can.

Make sure that all of your windows and doors have mesh screens. Make sure that all the screens are in securely and are repaired if necessary. Be sure to use a fine mesh for screens as this is a larger deterrent for pests. Check your door and window seals as well for any points of entry.

Make sure your landscaping is kept far away from your home. When roots crack your foundation, it allows pets to get inside. Bushes also give a good hiding spot to mice or insects, allowing them to get comfortable close to your home. They may then find a route to the inside.

Colonies of fire ants in your backyard are not exactly welcoming! Instead of calling the exterminator, try this good old trick. It is said that fire ants are repelled by the smell of human urine. Sprinkle human urine on fire ant mounds and they will decide to move somewhere else!

If you have a bat in your belfry, the only way to get rid of them is to block their entrance. Look for areas where light is coming in and block them with mesh. Of course, remove the bats first by scaring them out carefully so you don't harm them.

Read the labels and directions of any pest-control products you use thoroughly. More is not always better. Misapplication or overuse of certain products can be dangerous to the occupants of your home. In some cases, it is even illegal and can result in fines or jail time behind bars.

If you live in an older house, check your house for a termite problem regularly. Signs of termite infestation include small piles of wood dust near wooden beams. Termites can cause major damage to your home if the problem does not get addresses. Call in a professional to assess the damage and to get rid of the problem once and for all.

If you are trying to get rid of termites, make sure that the company you have called is experienced with them. These are harder to handle than other bugs and having someone deal with them that is inexperienced is not a good idea. Read their contract to make sure they are going to do what you need.

You should not have to live with insects or rodents, no matter what your current situation is. Use the advice above to help you get rid of pests once and for all. No one wants to live among rodents and insects. With any luck, you can eliminate your issue soon.