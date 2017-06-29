Expert Tips On The Best Ways To Eliminate Pests

Taking pest control into your own hands doesn't necessarily mean you have to call an expensive exterminator. There are plenty of pests that you can get rid of by using old-fashioned tried and true simple tips. This article is jam packed with great advice to help you make your home less than desirable to common pests.

Check to see if you have any centipedes around the house. Centipedes usually will prey on other bugs, so if you have a lot of them, you may be infested. In this case, the best thing that you can do is to hire a professional to help get rid of the issue in your home.

If you have food out it should always be sealed. A lot of species of pests are drawn to the smell of food, so control food scents. Full trash bags are another attraction, so remove these as soon as possible. Pests love the scent of garbage, after all.

You can prevent most pest infestations by keeping your home clean. Do not leave any food scrapes on your table or in the kitchen sink and make sure you tightly seal garbage bags. Get rid of your garbage on a regular basis and do not hesitate to store garbage bags in your garage until you can get rid of them.

Make a routine habit of checking the surfaces and areas surrounding your doors and windows. If they are not tight enough, then moisture and rain might seep in through, getting into the frames. This kind of moist wood is adored by termites and draws them in for a meal.

If you live on a farm and have a problem with mice, or even rats, consider getting a couple outdoor cats to provide natural pest control. Make sure the cats have not been declawed, and have access to every part of the outdoor buildings. Make sure to provide food and water to the cats because they will still catch mice even if they are not hungry.

Make sure that every single night, you do the dishes in a dishwater or at least wash the food off of the dishes in the sink. The last thing that you will want to do is leave food in the sink, which can be a breeding ground for insects to come in your home.

Avoid using pesticides that you can purchase in a grocery store. These are usually extremely potent to humans, but do little to get rid of the pest problem. They also require a lot of preparation and clean-up. If you choose to use chemicals to rid your home of pests you will likely find more success using a professional.

Make sure that all of your windows are closed when you go to sleep at night or go on vacation. The last thing that you will want to do is to give the bugs outside a free entryway into your house. Seal all windows when you are sleeping or not home to reduce pests.

If you have firewood, make sure that it is stored a decent amount of feet away from the house. Bugs will inhabit this wood, so you will want it as far away from the house as possible. Try to expel all the items that bugs will feast on from your home.

If you want to reduce the amount of spiders in your home, make sure that you clean the clutter around your house such as piles of books or newspapers. Spiders are attracted to these things and may make webs around them so the best thing you can do is eliminate them in the first place.

Try sprinkling borax around your home to keep insects out. Borax is a chemical that can dry insects out internally, thus killing them. The great thing is that it is not harmful to humans or pets in small amounts. If you are sick of insects in your home give this trick a try.

Check your home for moist areas in the structure if you have carpenter ants. Carpenter ants are very attracted to moisture, so if you begin to have a problem with them, chances are that you have a leak somewhere. Once you find and solve that problem, the carpenter ants will move on naturally.

You should have a weekly or bi-weekly cabinet cleaning schedule. These dark spaces, full of hiding places, are a great home for pests. Use an environmental, non-toxic pesticide in the corners and joins of the wood each season. Always be watchful for signs of potential infestation that will need to be dealt with.

Use hairspray on flying insects. Perfume will kill them sometimes, too. Just be careful not to spray perfume or hairspray in your face. Hairspray and perfume are flammable; therefore, you should never use these products near open flames. If you don't have any bug spray, these two items will work well.

If you have a roach problem, look around to make sure you do not have any leaks. Water is attractive to these bugs. In addition, if there is an area where condensation is gathering, work to ventilate the space better. If you don't have the skills to make these repairs, see if a friend or family member can help you.

Always thoroughly read the product label prior to buying or using it. Not all pesticides are right for you. Certain ones can't be used in certain locations. In addition, different pesticides treat different pests. Therefore, you must be sure that your pesticide is safe and effective. Do not hesitate to contact the manufacturer of the product if you have any questions.

Create a break between your landscaping and your foundation. Pests will often prefer to crawl in the shadows and under things. When you leave a clear boundary between your yard and your foundation, pests will be less likely to happen into your home, opting to stay in the safety and cool of the lawn.

Try using orange oil to keep insects at bay. Insects do not like the smell of orange oil as it is poisonous to many of them. The added benefit is that you can use it to clean your home. If you have not yet tried orange oil you definitely should.

As you've just read, millions of people each year are affected by common household pests. Having an unwanted pest in your home can hinder your ability to function on the whole. Use the tips from this article to help you handle any household pests and gain control of the situation.