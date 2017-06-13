Tips For The Novice On How To Landscape Your House

For some, landscaping can be a simple touch up job that slightly improves the overall look of a home. For others, it can be a science and a complete work of art, as they use advanced ideas and techniques to make any home look like a masterpiece. Whatever landscaping is for you, the following tips will help you get the best out of your landscaping endeavors.

If an outdoor kitchen is in your design plans, granite is the best choice when selecting a material for your prep surfaces. There are many cheaper materials available, but they can be damaged by water, temperature fluctuations or having hot items placed upon them.

You should know that prices fluctuate from one season to the other. You should compare prices for the materials you need and wait for the right moment to buy them. Buying in large quantities is also a good way to save money: do not be afraid to stock materials you know you will use later.

If you plan to incorporate flowers into your landscaping plans, you might want to consider layering them. If you plant them so that the tallest are in the back, and the smallest in the front you allow for all flowers to be easily visible from the primary view. If you face the largest to the north, you are also allowing for optimal growth.

Have your garden's soil tested before beginning your project. Making sure the soil is tested helps you know what it needs so you can make changes before you start planting. You will have much better plants and a very successful garden.

Invite wildlife into your garden. Birds, squirrels and butterflies can add beauty to a yard, and they will also benefit your plants. You can invite them into your yard by leaving out food, strategically placing bird feeders, and having sources of water spread throughout the garden. You will love watching the animals and listening to the birds every time you enter your garden.

Do not forget your hardscape when it comes to your landscaping plans. A deck or patio is an important aspect in your landscape's appearance. There are many options for decks and patios that include rock designs or woods that coordinate with the colors of your trees, shrubs and flowers. Do not forget this important aspect.

Consider the amount of sunlight that hits different areas on your property before deciding what to plant there. Some plants need full sunlight while others thrive in shade. If you plant the incorrect varieties in the wrong areas, you are setting yourself up for failure. Talk to a professional at your local nursery to determine which plants will do best in different lighting conditions.

If you have a very small house, watch your use of big trees. Big trees can be overwhelming when they are placed in the yard of a very small house. They can distract from the house, and might even make it look smaller than it actually is. Choose smaller varieties instead.

If you live in an arid region with minimal rainfall, consider xeriscaping as an alternative to traditional landscaping. Xeriscaping relies on hardy desert plants for color and interest and replaces water-hungry grass lawns with attractive rock beds. A well-designed xeriscape can not only add visual distinction to your home, it can also save you a great deal on your water bill.

If you are tired of seeing your beloved plants trampled by visitors, consider adding a footpath. Use brick, stone or wood to create a path that extends well beyond the boundaries of the area you wish to protect. A well-defined, wide path makes it clear which areas are safe as well as, which should not be trodden upon.

Choose plants that will thrive in the planting environment. The best plants will be those that are native to the area. By using plants native to the area they will be properly adapted to the watering demands and temperatures. For example, if you live in a cooler climate and plant tropical plants, the plants will be harder to maintain, and it will be necessary to move those plants indoors in the winter.

A successful landscaping design is one that incorporates everything from curb appeal to functional use. You want to stick to your budget, while giving your yard a luxurious look. Keep reading for tips on how to not only work within your budget but work most efficiently and practically. You will create a landscape more beautiful than you ever dreamed of if you use the tips you read here.