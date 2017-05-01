Upset By Bugs? Recommendations To Assist You Sleep Better In The Evening

What's that sound? Could it be a mouse in the walls? Or is it cockroaches? Gross! No matter what pest inhabits your location, it's time to get them out for good. Read this article in full to find a plethora of methods for dealing with pesky critters once and for all.

Do you have a problem with fruit flies? You can get rid of them with a little apple cider vinegar! Pour some vinegar into the bottom of a tall glass. Add a little bit of dish soap. The fruit flies will swim into the glass, but won't be able to swim out, and will drown.

Make a simple fruit fly trap using a 2-liter bottle and some cider vinegar or wine. Cut the bottle in half, and invert the top inside the bottom half, like a funnel. Add an inch or so of your chosen liquid, leaving a bit of space between it and the opening of the bottle. The flies can enter, but they cannot fly out and will drown.

If you are living in a multi-unit building, any form of individual pest control measures that you take will be ineffective. This is because those pests can travel from one apartment unit to another. To get rid of the bugs completely, your whole building needs to be treated at one time.

Borax powder is known as a natural pest control. It can be used to rid your home and yard of many different kinds of insects, including roaches and ants. Avoid using borax around children and pets. Instead, place borax along baseboards and under cabinets to quickly rid your home of these pests.

Be sure to close up any openings by which rodents could enter your home. This is especially important before winter, when rodents will be looking for a warm spot to take shelter. Look for cracks and holes of all sizes around the windows, vents and foundation of your home. Some small rodents need less than a quarter inch to squeeze into your home.

Opt for rock or stone when landscaping your yard instead of straw or wood chips. Organic material is the perfect habitat for many pests. If you want to keep them out of your home, both your home and yard should be as inhospitable to pests as possible. Pests will never make it into your home if they can't get past your yard.

If you decide to use pesticide, keep in mind that these harmful chemicals could hurt your pets. If possible, have someone take care of your pets until you get rid of your pest problem. Make sure the food you give to your pets does not come in contact with the pesticides.

The simplest and most obvious way to keep pests away from the inside and outside of your home? Keep it clean! A clean house is a pest-free house. Pests like to thrive in damp and dirty areas, so if they can't find a place like that in your house, then they won't want to stay there!

Use plastic storage containers when storing dry food items. Many dry products come in boxes and bags, which is easy access for pests. Put the food in a sealed bin. This will keep your food fresh much longer.

Check your walls and foundation for cracks. There are usually certain fissures or cracks in a structure after many years of wear and tear. Pests can wiggle through these entry points and go inside. Look at the ceilings too. Pests commonly enter this way.

The cleaner your home is, the less likely you are to have bugs infest your home. Bugs actually feed off of the crumbs that are dropped on your floor or in your couch cushions. An unclean home is a perfect place for bugs and pests to breed and become out of control.

Check all your food stores and make sure they are sealed tight. Do not trust rolling up a partial bag of flour in a box to keep the bugs out. Bugs can get in between the spaces in boxes and bags to infest your pantry. Use air tight containers to store all food in your home.

Now that you have read up on some of the most effective organic pest control solutions you should be ready to do some insect control of your own. You will be happy to know that you have no bugs in your home. You are also being environmentally friendly by using organic products.