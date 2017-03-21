Home Pests: 7 Tips For Eliminating Them

Pests are a major problem in millions of homes worldwide. Although they are very small, they can pose a huge problem for your home. Thankfully, there is a way for you to permanently eliminate them. Check out the tips located below that are effective in getting rid of pests for good.

Vacuuming the rugs and carpets within the home is a great secret for reducing the pest problems. Vacuuming gathers up all of the ants from within the rooms, as well as small pieces of trash or food that may attract more outsiders. Put the vacuum bag in a plastic bag and set it in the sun for a day. Then throw it away.

If you are seeing a large number of bugs indoors, slowly circle the perimeter of your house. Try to find any small openings where bugs could get in. Look closely near your chimney and the siding. If you locate a hole, buy silicone caulk and get the area fixed to the best of your ability.

Inspect any seeds or houseplants before you buy them and bring them home. You want to check for current signs of insects. You also want to look for disease issues that might attract insects. Never put something in your home that would attract bugs or pests in the wild outdoors.

Keep insects out of your home by using a repellant spray on the perimeter of your home. Make sure you spray your home's foundation, porches, steps, and other areas that are located near any windows and/or doors. Make sure you are keeping your eyes open for any cracks. Use a caulk or sealer to plug these small areas off.

Install a cap on your chimney to prevent birds, squirrels and other nuisances from entering. Not only do these animals' nests present a fire hazard, but the critters themselves can carry lice and other parasites. The cap acts as a barricade, keeping intruders out while allowing smoke to pass through.

If you have a lot of trees or bushes around your home, prune them. This is a good way to prevent insects and animals from moving closer to your home, as they will not be able to transport themselves. Try to prune your trees at least once every few months or when they are getting too large.

Leave bed bugs to the professionals. Although there are many do-it-yourself methods for other pests in your home, bed bugs are best eradicated by professionals. This is because they are very hearty bugs that can survive many conditions and are best dealt with by fumigation. Fumigation guarantees that both the bugs and their eggs are killed.

Never leave food out longer than you need to. If you make a habit of leaving food out you will almost definitely run into a pest problem from time to time. If you, instead, make a habit of cleaning up after your food mess right away each time you will do a lot to keep pests away.

Inspect the outside of your home for any cracks in the screens, walls, windows, and doors. Seal all of these cracks to help eliminate pests. When the pests can't get inside, then the battle is halfway won. Install new thresholds on your doors, fix holes in screens, and repair weather stripping on your windows for best results.

Fleas are highly attracted to dust, so it is important that you dust as often as you can. This kills the adult fleas and stops their life cycle. Be sure that you are dusting off places where fleas are commonly found, like cat and dog beds, carpets, and furniture your pet lays on.

Dirty gutters and clogged drains are magnets for bugs and pests. These pests love the moisture, and the places where they can hide and breed. Clean your gutters and unclog any drains from around your home. This will eliminate the habitat that bugs love to hide in. When they are clean, there is no where for them to hide.

Make sure that all of your windows are closed when you go to sleep at night or go on vacation. The last thing that you will want to do is to give the bugs outside a free entryway into your house. Seal all windows when you are sleeping or not home to reduce pests.

When you find wood damage and think it might be termites, investigate the annual rings in the wood. If they are damaged, termites are not the problem. Termites only feast on the soft wood. If they are still intact, then it's probably a termite problem you're dealing with.

Getting rid of fleas is a lot easier than you may thing. A good mixture of boric acid and a botanic-based pesticide is not only helpful in killing fleas, but is also safe to use. The pesticides found in the oil works by cutting of oxygen to their breathing tubes and the boric acid destroys their digestive system.

If you need help with getting rid of your pest, give a call to the National Pesticide Information Center. You will be able to ask your questions about pesticides and learn how to use these products safely and efficiently. You should also ask about alternatives you can use against pest.

If you have a dog or a cat, you should plan on bathing your pet regularly. Inspect them regularly, especially if they tend to scratch a lot. If you notice your pet has fleas or another parasite, you need to apply a treatment and keep their hair short to prevent the fleas from spreading to your home.

If you can see any light coming in around your doors, you must fix the problem before bugs come in! Use weatherstripping to seal up the gap or adjust the height of the threshold around or under the door itself. The faster you deal with this issue, the less pests you'll have!

Pest control is a topic that just about everyone can benefit from understanding a bit better. Learning effective control techniques makes sense for men and women, young and old alike. By keeping the above information as a reference, you will never be at a loss for what to do when those uninvited guests arrive.