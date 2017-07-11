Keep Vermin Out Of Your Life

Pest control is a topic that most people must become familiar at one point or another due to an unexpected infestation. Information is the key to managing the thorny dilemma common pests can pose. Apply the advice that follows and prepare to be victorious when confronting pests within your own home.

Use steel wool to fill up any hole that any pest is using as an entrance. Even if the pests manage to chew through it, the steel wool will end up killing them. All openings greater than a 1/2 inch must be stuffed. Rodents can slip through very small openings.

Look for possible entry points around your home. Bugs and animals can be very creative when it comes to breaking into your home. If you have noticed a new problem, it is possible that they found a new way in. Take a look around the outside and interior home and seal any possibly entryways for pests.

Check to see that all of your food is airtight and sealed efficiently. If food is not sealed properly, it will give off an odor, which will attract a wide range of insects. This could lead to an infestation, which can cost you a lot of time and money in the long run.

If you have problems with moles in your yard, set up a trap. You will know a mole is present by the raised portion of your yard that's been tunneled under. Use a shovel to collapse a section of the tunnel (approx. 4"). Set up a mole trap over the collapsed portion and wait for the mole to tunnel through and try to fix the collapse.

Avoid using wood chips and straw around the outside of your house when doing gardening or other outdoor hobbies/activities. Pests tend to be drawn to these substances and will eat them or try to live in them. You should consider using stone or rock whenever possible to avoid having issues.

Make sure that when you install your windows, they come equipped with screens for protection. Screens can serve as a very strong line of defense for bugs, as most will not get into your home if you have a good screen up. This small investment can save a lot of trouble in the future.

Food products must be stored properly to keep them free of pests. It is best to use glass or plastic containers. Just ensure that they contain a sealed lid. Don't use paper bags or cardboard since pests can easily get through these substances.

If you decide to use pesticides to eliminate pest, make sure you select a pesticide adapted to your situation. You should read the label carefully to make sure the product can be used inside a home and keep the product away from your food, children and pets at all times.

Although spiders do catch other insects in the home, they are usually considered an unwelcome guest. Nobody wants to see one, or be bitten by one while they sleep. One way to discourage spiders from invading your basement is to spray the walls and ceilings with bleach. This is an effective way to repel them without using chemicals.

If you have pets in your home, make sure that you clean up after them. Leaving pet food or pet waste out in the open can be an invitation for flies or other types of insects to come into your home. Clean up efficiently if you want to prevent bugs from coming into your house.

Washing your floors with lemon juice can give cockroaches the boot. Take the juice of 4 lemons (including the rind) and mix them in with 1/2 a gallon of water in a bucket. Then continue to mop your floors with the lemon juice. This should prove unpleasant to the roaches, and they will start to dwindle in numbers.

Try to store all open food like cereal and crackers in an air-tight cabinet. You may think the space between the cardboard enclosure is too small but bugs can fit themselves into the tiniest of openings. Unless it can be kept in the fridge, protect your food from pests or from inviting them into your home in the first place.

Whether you use a pest control service is is up to you, but you should now have a much better idea about how you should deal with pests in your home as well. You don't want bugs smiling back up at you, so you better get started with a plan. Try out some of these tips today.